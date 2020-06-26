Live Now
Indianapolis 500 will run with 50% fan capacity at speedway

Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, bottom, leads the field into Turn 1 during an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Dixon won the race. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity.

The total could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious Speedway. That leaves plenty of room to space a total number of fans in the six-figure range.

