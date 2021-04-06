Indiana statewide mask mandate ends Tuesday

INDIANA (WDTN) – Indiana plans to end its statewide mask mandate Tuesday, with some restrictions still in place.

Masks will not be required in most public places, according to WTTV. However, they are still required in schools, government buildings and all testing and vaccination sites until further notice.

Indiana’s governor said the mask mandate will become an advisory, and is still encouraging everyone to wear masks in public.

The governor is also allowing decisions about capacity and crowd sizes to be made at a local level.