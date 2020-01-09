Indiana man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend 105 times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – A 26-year-old man in South Bend, Indiana, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Marshun Lloyd had been sending his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Starr, threatening text messages after she took out a no-contact order against him.

Starr was found dead in her home on March 10. Her autopsy showed she died of multiple stab wounds.

