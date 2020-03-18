(WTHR/NBC News) David Carpenter is not your typical limo driver.
The 34-year-old man from Richmond, Indiana has a limo-size heart, and he’s showing kindess to his fellow Hoosiers, one roll of toilet paper at a time.
He’s set up shop in a parking lot, handing out free toilet paper to passersby.
“I bought it myself and now I am giving it to the world to help people,” he says.
Carpenter said this should be a time of giving, not taking, with people looking out for each other.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Indiana man gives away free toilet paper
- Don’t flush disinfecting wipes: Even ‘flushable’ ones can clog pipes, officials warn
- Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
- Veteran at Dayton VA tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 88 cases of COVID-19 confirmed