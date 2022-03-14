HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WDTN) – A man died after being hit by a train in Indiana Monday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 4300 block of North Jacksonburg Road at 10:07 a.m. by a Norfolk Southern train conductor who said a person was struck by their train.

The investigation found that Daryl King, 61, of Centerville, Indiana, was hit by the eastbound train while he was filling a tractor trailer with grain.

The sheriff’s office said it seems King did not hear the approaching train, possibly due to noise from the tractor and other equipment. The force of the collision caused King to fall near his trailer, which then overflowed. He was then buried by a large mound of grain. King died from his injuries.

All Norfolk Southern safety and warning systems were functioning at the time of the incident, according to the release. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene along with Hagerstown Volunteer Fire Department and Reid Health Mobile Trauma.