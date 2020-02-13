Closings
Indiana man arrested after woman caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court docs say

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana man was arrested after a woman caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by the Northwest Indiana Times.

Donovan L. Wilson, of Gary, is charged with child molesting, according to the Times.

According to the mother, her daughter went downstairs with Wilson while she was putting her other children to bed. When she went downstairs, she found Wilson raping her daughter.

Court documents say the woman screamed, and Wilson acted drunk and fell on the floor as if he had passed out.

The woman told police her daughter was shaking in fear. The girl later told her mother that Wilson touches her inappropriately while her mom is at work, according to the documents.

