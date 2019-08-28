Indiana just days away from legalized sports betting

In this June 27, 2019 photo, a gambler places a bet at the new sportsbook at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey surpassed Nevada in terms of sports betting volume in May, taking the national lead for the first time. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sports betting is just days away from becoming legal in Indiana and the state’s casinos are lining up to start collecting wagers.

Indiana becomes the 12th state with sports betting when a state law adopted this spring takes effect Sunday.

At least three Indiana casinos, those in East Chicago, Shelbyville and near Cincinnati, plan the opening of on-site sports wagering areas that day. Some others plan similar openings before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is set to vote Wednesday on approving sports wagering regulations. Eleven of the state’s 13 casinos and all three off-track betting parlors have received temporary sports betting licenses.

Indiana’s casinos hope to attract gamblers from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky as sports betting is not yet allowed in those states.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.