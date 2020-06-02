Indiana holds delayed primary with some facing long lines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s first election to feature widespread mail-in balloting concluded Tuesday with long lines in Indianapolis delaying the closure of in-person voting locations.
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden easily won their respective primaries in the state.
Indianapolis voters faced waits of an hour or more at several voting locations throughout the day as Marion County had 22 sites open rather than its normal 270.
Some candidates criticized county officials for that decision, but an election administrator said they had no other choice because of troubles recruiting poll workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus concerns prompted a four-week delay of the primary and a push widespread mail-in balloting.
