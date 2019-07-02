Independence Day holiday travel expected to reach new records this year

(CNN) – For Americans across the country, this Fourth of July is likely to be filled with summer fun, and potentially some headaches, as a record-breaking number of Independence Day revelers get away for the holiday.

“It’s going to be busy. We are projecting that 49 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles away from home this year. That’s about a 4% increase from what we saw in 2018,” says AAA spokesperson Tamra Johnson.

According to AAA, a 10 cent decrease in gas prices over last year coupled with a strong economy are likely behind much of the increase.

“We see that unemployment is low, Americans have additional disposable income, so they’re taking that additional money any putting it towards a trip with friends and family this year,” Johnson says.

A record 41.4 million drivers are planning on road tripping this year.

But all those extra cars on the road will likely lead to extra delays, as long as four times the average commute in larger metro areas.

Johnson says, “Best bet if you want to avoid congestion, try to leave early in the morning, or if your schedule allows, try to actually leave on the day of the holiday.”

And to avoid travel troubles on the road, have your car inspected before getting out the door.