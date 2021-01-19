Inaugural day palindrome kicks off a 10-day stretch

DENVER (KDVR) — A ten day string of palindromes, a date that reads the same forward as backward, begins on Wednesday.

Jan. 2 (1-2-21) was the first of 22 palindrome dates for this year. This only happens twice a century and occurred in 2011, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Now, we’re going to have ten days of five-digit palindromes in a row:

1-20-21, 1-21-21, 1-22-21, 1-23-21, 1-24-21, 1-25-21, 1-26-21, 1-27-21, 1-28-21 and 1-29-21

Jan. 20 is the first time a palindrome has happened on an American presidential Inauguration Day. It is also a seven-digit palindrome (1-20-2021).

Palindromes for 2021 also include nine consecutive five-digit dates in December that begins 12-1-21.

Some of these dates are also six-digit palindromes, 12-11-21 and 12-22-21 and one date, 12-02-2021 contains eight-digits.

This phenomenon won’t occur again until the years 2111 and 2121.