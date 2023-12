** Video above shows police chasing an escaped lemur **

TAMPA, Florida — According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shoppers at a busy Florida mall had to contend with more than long lines.

The office reported that a 12-foot, 600-pound alligator was roaming the Coconut Point Mall in Estero on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The animal was removed from the mall by officers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.