Importance of personal finance classes

(NBC) – When did you start to learn about investing your money? When you got your first job? Or maybe when you started seriously planning for retirement? Well, middle schoolers in New Jersey are getting a head start.

Roosevelt Middle School Principal Lionel Hush is passionate about his work. He loves his students and says it’s never too early to get them ready for the real world.

Hush says his exposure to personal finance was limited when he was young.

His parents told him about the importance of financial independence, but he wasn’t taught what his students are learning today.

“For me, honestly, my only real exposure to the idea of money was just saying my parents work hard, you know, they worked hard to provide for me and my sister,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about stocks and bonds, savings plans, a checking account, these kids are learning at 12 and 13, and learn how to balance a checkbook, how to plan a budget for an apartment.”

Some students have voluntarily taken financial literacy classes on Saturdays for over a year thanks to a partnership Hush created between the West Orange, New Jersey school and a local non-profit in 2017.

“I think a lot of times, the world assumed families would teach their children, it’s one of those lessons that you believe people grow up learning from their parents, and I think a lot of times that that was not actually the case.”

As of this school year, New Jersey state law now mandates financial literacy instruction be part of the curriculum for all sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

They’re learning about money management, building credit, and saving for college.

And these money management classes aren’t unique to New Jersey. 21 states now require students to take a personal finance course in order to graduate from high school, up from 17 states two years ago.