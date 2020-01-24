Impeachment Trial: House Democrats wind down arguments

(CNN) – In their final hours of uninterrupted floor arguments, the House impeachment managers are focusing on the obstruction of Congress charge against President Trump.

“President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

But heading into day three, many in the Senate Republican majority are unconvinced.

“I’m trying do my job to be impartial, I’m listening to both sides, I think the House managers have done a poor job,” said Sen. Rick Scott.

The GOP is also seeking to blunt the call by Democrats for witnesses and subpoenas.

“I’ve heard that the case is overwhelming, that they’ve made the case. Maybe they should have thought about that before they brought it over,” said Sen. Mike Braun.

All this, while Democrats work to persuade Republican colleagues to vote with them.

“I’ve been reaching out to my Republican colleagues to see if they have questions, thoughts, want to discuss issues,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Senate Democrats say they want to hear real counter arguments from the President’s defense team, up next.

“I don’t care to hear finger pointing at the House and how they conducted their investigation. What I want to hear is their facts and circumstances to disprove what we’ve heard so far,” said Sen. Doug Jones.

An abbreviated session is expected Saturday, allowing senators some time to rest, and four Democratic presidential candidates to get back on the trail in Iowa.