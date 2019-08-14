Illinois law requires insurance coverage of EpiPens

by: CNN Newsource

EpiPen_187066

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. Mylan, now in the crosshairs over severe price hikes for its EpiPen, said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, it will expand programs that lower out-of-pocket costs by as much as half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CNN Newsource) – EpiPens for kids will now have to be covered by insurance companies in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Tuesday requiring insurance policies to pay for the EpiPen injectors meant for people 18 or younger.

EpiPens can stop an allergic reaction and save lives, but they cost families about 600 dollars each. The price has gone up drastically in the last decade.

The governor says the measure is a big step forward in protecting children and families. Illinois is the first state to mandate EpiPen insurance coverage for children.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

