Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ikea recalls 820K dressers for tip-over risk

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Ikea has recalled more than 800 thousand dressers due to a tip-over hazard.

Ikea said Wednesday it has received six reports of tip-overs involving the three-drawer Kullen chests, resulting in two minor injuries.

In 2016 the furniture retail giant recalled more than 17 million dressers for the same reason.

Some children have accidentally been crushed to death or hurt because people didn’t attach the dresser to the wall.

If you own one of these three-drawer Kullen chests, you should stop using it immediately.

You can return it for a refund, order a free wall-anchoring kit, or you can request that Ikea send someone to your house to attach it to the wall free of charge.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS