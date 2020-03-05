Ikea recalls 820K dressers for tip-over risk

(CNN) – Ikea has recalled more than 800 thousand dressers due to a tip-over hazard.

Ikea said Wednesday it has received six reports of tip-overs involving the three-drawer Kullen chests, resulting in two minor injuries.

In 2016 the furniture retail giant recalled more than 17 million dressers for the same reason.

Some children have accidentally been crushed to death or hurt because people didn’t attach the dresser to the wall.

If you own one of these three-drawer Kullen chests, you should stop using it immediately.

You can return it for a refund, order a free wall-anchoring kit, or you can request that Ikea send someone to your house to attach it to the wall free of charge.