IHOP introduces ‘Addams Family’-inspired menu items

(CNN) – In honor of the Halloween season and the new Addams Family movie, IHOP has four new items named after members of the Addams Family.

People can order Wednesday’s Web-Cakes: buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, white icing, and violet whipped cream.

There’s also Gomez’ Green Chili Omelette, Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake, and Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate. The latter two include violet whipped cream.

The new menu items are available through Nov. 3.

