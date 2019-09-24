IHOP introduces ‘Addams Family’-inspired menu items

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – In honor of the Halloween season and the new Addams Family movie, IHOP has four new items named after members of the Addams Family.

People can order Wednesday’s Web-Cakes: buttermilk pancakes topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, white icing, and violet whipped cream.

There’s also Gomez’ Green Chili Omelette, Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake, and Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate. The latter two include violet whipped cream.

The new menu items are available through Nov. 3.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS