Idaho police: Man kills wife, posts about it on Facebook

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/WIFI/CNN) – An Idaho man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his girlfriend then posted about it on Facebook.

Philip Schwab, a 33-year-old man from Idaho Falls, is accused of killing his girlfriend Kaylynn Blue, who was found dead, buried in her backyard flower bed.

According to court documents, Schwab stabbed blue in the neck while she was sleeping early Sunday morning, and as she tried to run away, he continued to stab her until she was dead.

Schwab’s bizarre Facebook posts began around 7 am on Friday morning and ended around 7 am on Monday morning, just hours before police arrested.

Schwab’s posts included saying “If stabbing people is wrong, I don’t want to be right!”, “Dead IS better!”, “She deserved quicker….”, “I like drawing it out.”, “And I’m only using my hands…”, “Good thing I have a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Blue’s last Facebook post was written around 5:30 Saturday evening, saying “Wow what a day glad to be home now and I’m staying home the rest of the night.”

Schwab was arraigned in court but was not able to enter a plea due to not having an attorney. He will appear in court again on July 9.

