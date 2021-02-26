Icicle causes $7K damage to Chicago car

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:
2-26 Chicago Icicle

A Chicago area car owner is facing thousands of dollars in damages to her vehicle after a large chunk of ice smashed through the windshield Monday while it was parked outside of her home. (NBC Photo)

CHICAGO (NBC) – A Chicago area car owner is facing thousands of dollars in damages to her vehicle after a large chunk of ice smashed through the windshield.

Owner Arielle Modlin says her car was parked outside her apartment on Wednesday when a large piece of ice fell off the building and onto her vehicle.

The ice smashed through the car’s windshield, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Modlin says she had warned building management of the dangerous ice formation a week prior to the incident.

Damage is estimated at $7,200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS