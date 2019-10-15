‘I Love Lucy’ premiered 68 years ago today

by: NBC4 Staff and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH/CNN) — Sixty-eight years ago today, the very first episode of “I Love Lucy” premiered on television. 

Actress Lucille Ball and her husband, actor Desi Arnaz, were two of the stars of the hit television series.

The black-and-white show premiered on Oct. 15, 1951, and ran until 1957. It was the most-watched show for four of its six seasons, according to CNN.

