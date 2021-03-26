Husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says they are getting a divorce

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is getting a divorce, his husband announced Friday in an Instagram post.

Dillon Passage said in the post that his life was “thrown into a world of media and public attention” after “Tiger King” was released by Netflix last year. Nine months after he met Exotic, he was arrested for breaking wildlife protection laws and participating in a failed murder-for-hire plot against rival Carol Baskin. He has been in jail ever since.

Passage said the decision to get a divorce wasn’t an easy one but said he and Exotic both know the situation isn’t fair to either of them.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, responded in an Instagram post with a lengthy description of his hardships in prison, adding, “All I ever wanted was to mean something to someone. Why is that so much to ask?”

Passage said he will continue to have Exotic in his life and he will continue supporting him while he is in prison.

Passage said he doesn’t feel obligated to share his personal life with the world and would be making no further comments.