Husband charged in eye drop murder case

(WCNC) A North Carolina paramedic is facing murder charges after allegedly using eye drops to poison his wife.

Joshua Hunsucker of Mount Holly appeared in court Friday after being charged in the death of Stacy Hunsucker.

Special prosecutor Jordan Green said after Stacy Hunsucker’s blood tested positive for a chemical found in eye drops, investigators interrogated Joshua Hunsucker.

Green said Hunsucker gave investigators enough information for them to arrest him.

“I don’t know that he would characterize it as a confession, but it certainly approached that level,” Green said.

David Teddy, Hunsucker’s attorney, said they’ll likely take this case to trial.

