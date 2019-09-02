Hurricane Dorian hammers north Bahamas

Yolande Rolle puts sandbags at her shop’s doorstep as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter islands with Category 5-strength winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian continues to lash the northern Bahamas as it crawls westward toward the southeastern U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the Category 5 storm’s top sustained winds remain at 165 mph Monday morning, down from Sunday’s high of 185 mph. The center of the storm is around 40 miles east of Grand Bahama’s largest city, Freeport, and 115 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The newest advisory indicates that the east-central coast of Florida may experience a “brief tornado” Monday afternoon or evening.

The government of the Bahamas has discontinued the hurricane warning for New Providence and Eleuthera, and the hurricane watch for Andros island.

Hurricane Dorian is crawling westward at just 1 mph.

The 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center says Grand Bahama is “being lashes incessantly with destructive hurricane-force winds.”

The hurricane is expected to continue battering Grand Bahama through Monday, before moving close to Florida’s coast Monday night through Wednesday evening.

Residents of the islands where the hurricane first hit have been advised to remain in shelters until conditions improve later Monday.

The hurricane center forecasts further weakening at a slow pace, but the hurricane is expected to remain “powerful” over the next few days.

