Hungry kid calls 911, police bring him pizza

(CNN) – No one out pizzas the Hut, except for maybe three Florida police officers on duty.
5-year-old Manuel Beshara was hungry– really, really hungry — last Friday, and wanted to order a pizza, so he called 911!
Officers went out to check on Manuel and found him at the house with his 15-year-old sister, who had no idea he’d made an emergency pizza order.
The cops talked to him about when you should and shouldn’t call 911, and then ordered a large pizza and personally delivered it to him.
They posted this picture on Facebook with the hashtag: Don’t call 911 for delivery.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.