Hungry kid calls 911, police bring him pizza

(CNN) – No one out pizzas the Hut, except for maybe three Florida police officers on duty.

5-year-old Manuel Beshara was hungry– really, really hungry — last Friday, and wanted to order a pizza, so he called 911!

Officers went out to check on Manuel and found him at the house with his 15-year-old sister, who had no idea he’d made an emergency pizza order.

The cops talked to him about when you should and shouldn’t call 911, and then ordered a large pizza and personally delivered it to him.

They posted this picture on Facebook with the hashtag: Don’t call 911 for delivery.

