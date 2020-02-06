Hundreds of coronavirus evacuees arrive in US

(CNN) – Hundreds of American coronavirus evacuees have now arrived in the United States as another state confirms a new case of an infected person.

“This is the first time in more than 50 years the CDC has issued a quarantine order like this,” said Dr. Christopher Braden with the CDC.

Hundreds of American evacuees fleeing the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China are now under strict quarantine for 14 days at two California military bases.

“We are in a critical time period in the international spread of the virus and this action is necessary to try to prevent the spread here in the United States,” said Dr. Braden.

“Because these people lived in Wuhan, the epicenter of this outbreak, where there was intense and escalating community-wide spread of the novel virus, they’re classified as being high-risk of exposure,” adds Dr. Henry Walke.

178 people are under evaluation at the Travis Air Force Base.

And about 170 more are being closely monitored at the marine corps air station in Miramar.

“They’ve been through a lot and we’re going to do everything possible to care for them,” said Dr. Walke.

A small child is among those now in isolation near San Francisco.

“There was one small child who had a fever on the flight and is being evaluated now at a nearby hospital. The parent who is accompanying the child will also be placed in appropriate isolation.”

Now, Wisconsin is confirming they have the 12th case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.

“The patient did not require hospitalization. They are currently in home isolation and doing well,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, University of Wisconsin Infectious Disease faculty.

Two more flights bringing evacuees to Nebraska and Texas are expected later this week.