How to save cash with a gift closet

(CNN) – If you’ve ever had to run out to buy a last-minute gift, you may be spending more money than you have to.

SouthernSavers.com says creating a gift closet will stop that, and start saving you money.

Here’s how it works:

Think about the occasions in which you typically need gifts, then stock up during sales or a clearance. For instance, thank you presents for teachers. If there’s a deal on gift cards, coffee or other small items, think about buying them and setting them aside for the end of the year.

Do the same for birthday parties. When you find a toy on sale and think it could make a great present, go ahead and get it.

Southern Savers says January is a great time to find deals on toys.

You can also stock up on gifts for graduation, housewarming, baby showers, and presents for your own children.

The website says buying now will help you save later.

While some may be against the idea of re-gifting, Southern Savers says it can help save money, too. If you get a gift that’s not your taste, put a sticky note on it — with the name of the person who gave it to you — so you won’t forget.

And never re-gift in the same circle of friends to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.

