How to protect yourself following Equifax data breach

(CNN/KCRA) – Equifax is expected to pay as much as $700 million following the 2017 data breach that exposed the private information of nearly 150 million people, the largest data breach in United States history.

By CLICKING HERE, you can find out if you can file a claim if you think you may have been affected.

There also measures you can take to protect your data and keep it safe should another breach happen, according to Life-Lock.

Get a credit freeze, which keeps potential creditors from accessing your credit report Sign up for fraud alerts and credit monitoring, so that you’ll get notified any time someone applies for credit in your name Get identity theft protection – this monitors your credit at one or all of the three reporting agencies and detects suspicious activity

