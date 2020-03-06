How to prevent tax fraud

(NBC) – As this year’s tax deadline approaches, millions of Americans will find they are unable to file because their identity has been stolen.

It is one of the most pervasive financial crimes around, despite a massive government effort to stop it.

Aspiring hip-hop artist Chimene Onyeri had a side hustle collecting fraudulent tax refunds using stolen social security numbers. When it looked like he was going to go to prison for it, he tried to murder the judge in cold blood.

In a story told on CNBC’s next “American Greed,” the judge survived, and Onyeri did go to prison. But there are plenty more fraudsters where he came from, though most aren’t violent. And they’re coming for you.

All the criminals need are your name, your birthdate, and your social security number. No wonder crooks filed as many as three million bogus tax returns last year, collecting as much as 14 billion dollars in illicit refunds.

To protect yourself, always file as early as possible ahead of the fraudsters. And year ’round, guard your personal data and passwords.

If you do become a victim, contact the IRS right away. Don’t forget to contact your state tax agency as well.