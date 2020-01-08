How to practice mindful eating

(CNN) – Trying to look better and feel better in the new year? While diet is key, there is a shift away from the strict plans that have been so popular in the past. And there’s something anyone can do for health or weight loss.

Most everyone has tried one diet or another but changing your approach to food on a basic level can lead to better long term success.

“If you’re looking to make a change, eating mindfully can be actually a much easier change to make than some of the restrictive diets that are out there,” said registered dietitian Bethany Thayer.

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian with the Henry Ford Health System.

“Mindful eating is really about intentional eating, just like it sounds, and not eating automatically,” Thayer.

The idea isn’t new, and stems from the thought that by being more attentive to what and how we eat — we get more enjoyment from our food.

“Eliminating the distractions and bringing your senses, all of your senses into the food that you’re eating, so what does it look like, what does it smell like, what does it taste like what’s it feel like when you eat it.”

In addition to appreciating your food more, eating mindfully slows you down, before you overeat.

A review of 24 studies suggested distracted eating lead to moderate increase in that eating at that meal and later in the day.

Other research found those who ate more mindfully were less likely to be obese and had less belly fat.

Another critical benefit to mindful eating is an awareness of why we’re eating, and, when we’re really not hungry but eating for a different reason.

“It’s really important to check in with yourself and ask yourself, ‘Am I hungry? Am I thirsty? Am I bored? Am I happy or upset? And if you’re not answering, ‘Yeah I am hungry,’ then what are the other things you can do to meet those needs,” said Thayer.

This is important because research has found that emotions, positive and negative, are a key contributor to overeating.

Curbing that behavior can create long lasting changes in the tendency many of us have to overeat.

Finally, “Mindful eating also doesn’t mean you can’t indulge and have some of your favorites, but you may find about being mindful about what you’re eating means you only need one or two bites of that indulgence.”

A recent article found one of the top resolutions that nutritionists are making this new year is to eat more mindfully, suggesting even the experts can improve in this area.

If you want to give mindful eating a try, start slow, just one meal at a time and really concentrate on what you’re eating and why.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.