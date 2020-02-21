Live Now
How 5G will impact your smartphone

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) U.S. Carriers are racing to make 5G the country’s new wireless standard.

Verizon has already deployed 5G technology in 32 cities. Carriers and tech companies are rapidly building out the technology to pave the way for network speeds that could spur all sorts of innovations, from smartphone applications to automation.

Right now, 5G devices are on store shelves, with more expected later this year. They’re expensive, with average prices starting around $1,200.00

Meanwhile, some policy makers are concerned that China will outrun the U.S. in the global race to 5G. Particularly, the Chinese-subsidized tech giant Huawei has made significant strides in developing 5G technology. The U.K. Recently agreed to allow Huawei to help build 35 percent of the country’s 5G infrastructure, despite U.S. Concerns that the company poses a cybersecurity risk.

