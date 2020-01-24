Live Now
Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris

HOUSTON (AP) — A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles (kilometers) away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

The Houston Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. A fire burned following the explosion smoke was seen hanging over the area.

The explosion appeared to be centered on an industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

