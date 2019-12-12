House passes National Defense Authorization Act, funding approved for WPAFB projects

Live Now
WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes nearly $121 million for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The money will help complete the NASIC expansion project, an intelligence facility that will be the largest single-site construction project in the base’s history, our friends at the Dayton Business Journal report.

The remaining authorized funds will allow construction to be completed.

The bill now goes to the Senate for approval, where Senator Rob Portman says he expects the legislation to pass.

Rep. Mike Turner has also advocated for the NASIC project in the past, and voted in support of the bill.

