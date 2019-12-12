House passes National Defense Authorization Act, funding approved for WPAFB projects

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes nearly $121 million for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The money will help complete the NASIC expansion project, an intelligence facility that will be the largest single-site construction project in the base’s history, our friends at the Dayton Business Journal report.

The remaining authorized funds will allow construction to be completed.

The bill now goes to the Senate for approval, where Senator Rob Portman says he expects the legislation to pass.

I’m proud that the #FY2020NDAA includes $120.9 million in funding to finish construction at #NASIC and I look forward to this important legislation passing later this week. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) December 11, 2019

Rep. Mike Turner has also advocated for the NASIC project in the past, and voted in support of the bill.

I strongly support this year's #NDAA. To learn about how the bill bolsters @WrightPattAFB, helps @cityofdayton address PFAS, and further addresses military sexual assault, click here: https://t.co/qmXbJPz5aY pic.twitter.com/cfyE5lzVxv — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) December 11, 2019

