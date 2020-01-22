House managers present opening arguments in impeachment trial

(CNN) – Senators are back at the Capitol for day two in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, with the House managers starting the clock on the 24 hours they have to present opening arguments in their case against President Trump.

“President Trump solicited foreign interference in our democratic elections, abusing the power of his office to seek help from abroad to improve his re-election prospects at home,” said Lead House Impeachment Manager Rep. Adam Schiff.

Today’s opening arguments come after what was a long, and at times contentious, first day of the trial.

It took the Senate until nearly 2 a.m. Wednesday to finish its first day and come up with the rules and procedures the trial will follow.

But Senate Democrats continue to criticize the rules.

“Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t want a fair trial that considers all the evidence,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans say the House’s case is weak.

“Every day we’re here doing this, is a day we’re taking away from doing things that really matter,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.