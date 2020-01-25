House managers finish their opening arguments

(CNN) – On Friday, House Democrats focused on obstruction of congress and how they believe the President blocked their investigation into his activities regarding Ukraine.

But on Saturday, the President’s defense team will take center stage on the Senate floor.

“I ask you, I implore you, give America a fair trial. Give America a fair trial. She’s worth it. Thank you,” said Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Adam Schiff.

But many in the Senate Republican majority are unconvinced.

“The case that they’re presenting is weak and it’s flimsy,” said Sen. John Barrasso.

The GOP is also seeking to blunt the call by Democrats for witnesses and subpoenas, while Democrats work to persuade republican colleagues to vote with them.

“I’ve heard that the case is overwhelming — that they’ve made the case. Maybe they should have thought about that before they brought it over,” said Sen. Mike Braun.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand added, “I’ve been reaching out to my Republican colleagues to see if they have questions, thoughts, want to discuss issues.”

And now, both sides say they want to hear counter arguments from the President’s defense team.

“I don’t care to hear finger pointing at the House and how they conducted their investigation. What I want to hear is their facts and circumstances to disprove what we’ve heard so far,” said Sen. Doug Jones.

Sen. Rick Scott said, “I don’t believe anything they’ve said so far is impeachable. But I do look forward to watching the White House present their case.”