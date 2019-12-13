Hottest toys of the holiday season

(NBC) – What do kids want for the holidays this year?

Online obsessions are driving the toys topping holiday wishlists.

“I’ve seen plush baby shark, bath toys, even this fingerlings baby shark,” said Bridget Carey of CNET.

Robots are all the rage, including wearable pixie belles.

Cubby the Furreal bear from Hasbro may be a child’s, and parent’s new best friend.

L.o.l surprise has been a top seller over the last few holidays, and the unboxing trend is evolving.

One of the hottest toys of the year is called Blume, where kids unveil a doll by “growing” it out of a flower pot!

Licensed toys are also outpacing industry growth with new Frozen and Star Wars movie releases driving additional sales.

Stem toys remain popular with kids and parents, integrating science, tech, engineering and math in toys like this hedgehog robot that kids can build and program.

Sneaky skill building, to keep young brains busy over the winter break.

Of course Baby Yoda has taken the internet, and the hearts of many Star Wars fans, by storm!

It’s a character from the new “Mandalorian” series on Disney plus.

But those official toys won’t come out until spring 2020.

The demand though, is already here.

An unofficial Baby Yoda toy on Etsy is selling for 300 dollars and already has a 17 month waiting list!

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.