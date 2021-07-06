Hotel guest found with rifle in room overlooking Chicago lakefront

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man was taken into custody after a .308 caliber rifle, high-powered scope, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition were found in his hotel room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront over the holiday weekend.

The 32-year-old man, of Ankeny, Iowa is facing two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A source tells WGN a hotel employee alerted police after making the discovery on Sunday, July 4 at the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive.

It’s unclear whether the suspect had any sinister intentions for the weapons. Police said he did not possess a valid Illinois Firearms Identification Card.

Hotel employees around the country were put on alert after the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas in which a lone gunman shot and killed 60 people and wounded several hundred others from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking a country music festival.

In the wake of that shooting, police departments across the country worked with hotel staff on ways they might detect a person who is bringing weapons into a facility.