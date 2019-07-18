Hotel booking myths debunked

(CNN) – When it comes to booking hotels, don’t let misinformation stand in the way of savings.

“You can always get a hotel deal no matter where you’re going, it’s just a matter of strategy of how to do it,” says travel expert Dayvee Sutton.

Travel experts say there are three hotel booking myths you should consider.

Number one: Your arrival date doesn’t matter.

Experts say it this is false.

“There’s is actually a right day of the week to check in, and if you do so, you can save up to 47%,” says Sutton.

According to travel comparison website Hopper, the least expensive day of the week is Sunday, with Tuesday being the most expensive.

Myth number two: You should always book at the last minute.

The pros say not necessarily, because it depends on the destination and date of your travel.

But hotels are always eager to book empty rooms.

“Hotels operate off of heads and beds policy. So, they’re trying to reach maximum occupancy every night. And most nights they don’t do that,” says Sutton.

Myth number three: If you comparison shop, you’ll find the best price.

This one is very true, but experts say play this game wisely.

“As soon as you see the deal, book and then monitor that price.”

Once you see something better? Re-book!

Just make sure the hotel has friendly cancellation policy.

