Horses, livestock rescued from Missouri flood waters

(KSHB/NBC News) The breach Saturday of a levee near Levasy, Missouri sent the Missouri River flooding into the town and nearby farmland.

Residents evacuated the town over the weekend, but on Monday, some returned to give a hand to stranded livestock.

Their efforts helped a horse to dry land.

They also got several cattle away from the flood water, including a few found huddle on a home's porch.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.