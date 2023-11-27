DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — A skipped rivet during assemble has prompted Honda to announce a recall potentially involving more than 300,000 vehicles.

a potential 303,770 vehicles.

Included in the recall of 303,770 vehicles are 2023-24 Honda Accords and Honda HR-V SUVs.

The recall impacts 4-door Accords manufactured between the dates of Oct. 4, 2022, and Oct. 14, 2023. HR-V SUVs produced between the dates of April 26, 2022 and Oct. 14, 2023 may also be affected.

The defect was caused by assembly skipping a rivet that secures seatbelts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the missing rivets will not properly restrain occupants in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda first received a market complaint on May 23 and began investigating the issue Sept. 20.

As of Nov. 16, 2023, Honda has had seven warranty claims related to this issue from April 26, 2022, through Nov. 16, 2023. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths due to the issue.

According to the NHTSA, registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer. Owners can determine if their specific vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.honda.com or calling (888) 234-2138.

A dealership will inspect and, if necessary, replace the seat belt pretensioner assembly with a non-defective part. Owners who have paid for these repairs at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement, in accord with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA.