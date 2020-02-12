Honda recalls 241,000 Odyssey minivans due to wiring problem

(NBC) – Honda is recalling more than 200 thousand minivans, including 2018 to 2020 Odyssey XL, Touring, and Elite minivans.
The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a fire.
The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.
Owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March.
Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape, and if the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.
