Doctors urge caution as homemade sunscreen popularity grows Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(NBC) - Everyone is looking for healthy ways to stay safe during summer, but skin safety isn't something to mess around with.

Dr. Karen Pollock, pediatrician, says, "You don't want to play with the sun. 1 in 5 people get skin cancer in their lifetime and we want to prevent that and start good healthy habits early on. I've seen first degree sunburn, which is the most common and second degree sunburn with blistering."

With sites boasting "Organic" solutions that claim they are equally as sun repellant, but haven't been tested formally, Dr. Pollock says there's an important reason the FDA approves commercial sunscreens.

Says Dr. Pollack, "I've heard of patients, actually I had one yesterday, that her sister was making some homemade sunscreen, and not that it's necessarily harmful, but I don't think its as helpful as they think it is. So a lot of these do contain zinc oxide which is in the commercial ingredients. The problem is it hasn't been tested and you don't know how much is in each one and if you are distributing it evenly in your homemade products like they do in your commercial grade ones. So I'm very skeptical on that, and the FDA has still approved these chemicals in use in all ages six months and higher. And under six months if it's necessary. And I would definitely at this point recommend doing a commercially tested product for infants and children versus the homemade."

Dr. Pollock says for those looking for more "Natural products" you just have to do your research.

According to Dr. Pollack, "The main thing you're going to see in these, there's still going to have some active ingredients, they're not all natural so your going to have some kind of chemical in it. But these chemicals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have been tested and proven in infants and children so we know that they are safe and effective."

When shopping for a sunscreen, experts say you should look for those that have zinc or titanium dioxide in them. Sunscreens that include those ingredients provide the most protection.



Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.