Home in St. Louis murder case lists for nearly $360K; buyers line up for a look

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – People lined up to look at a house at the center of a spousal murder case in west St. Louis County. The Rothwell home went on the market over the weekend for $359,900, and it’s already under contract.

In November 2019, Beau Rothwell was arrested at his home by St. Louis County police. He was charged with the murder of his pregnant wife, Jennifer Rothwell.

Just 14 months after police found enough DNA evidence in the home to charge him, the Rothwell house hit the market. It quickly gathered thousands of views on Zillow. The listing for the 3,500-square-foot home even includes pictures of the basement, where police found DNA evidence, according to court records.

The seller’s disclosure says, “There was a death in the home,” despite the fact Missouri law does not require telling buyers. It is Missouri law to answer if a home was used as a meth lab, but not if there was a murder.

The listing agent, Kim Anderson, with Berkshire Hathaway, said it’s important to tell people the truth. She also said everyone who contacted her about the home said they already knew the history from Google. Many neighbors were unaware the house had been listed for sale, let alone under contract.

Other agents said that in the case of a tragedy, neighbors will say something to prospective buyers at some point, and if something is hidden, it could jeopardize the closing and erode all trust.

Suspect Beau Rothwell, who signed the seller’s disclosure, has a hearing scheduled next Friday in the case.