EVERGREEN, Colo. (WJW) — A dog bit a customer inside a Home Depot last month causing serious injury, Colorado authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initially put out a notice asking for the public’s help in identifying the dog’s owner, as the woman had fled the store following the attack.

However, the sheriff’s office has now said they identified the owner, but did not say if any charges were forthcoming.

The bite reportedly happened after the dog’s owner had asked the customer to give the dog a treat as part of a training exercise.

The animal then bit the person in the face, and the victim is in the hospital with serious injuries that are going to require facial reconstructive surgery.

Previously, the sheriff’s office had made clear they took the incident seriously, saying the following on Facebook: “The owner would be held accountable for restitution or in the event of any enforcement action. For dog bites, the dog is quarantined at their home for 10 days, to ensure the dog is not exhibiting any behaviors associated with rabies.”