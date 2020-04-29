Live Now
Home buying in the stay-at-home era

(NBC News)  The COVID-19 pandemic has added an unexpected element to house hunting.

“People weren’t listing their houses anymore because they were hiding inside,” says home buyer Mark Cison.

Shelter-in-place orders quickly changed the real estate market.

In response, real estate broker Jena Radnay created the website TouchlessShowing.com.

Buyers first take a virtual tour.  Once they find a house they’re seriously interested in, Radnay offers a special guided showing that takes buyers inside the home, but with added layers of protection for both buyers and sellers.

“Everything is going to be wiped down, I’m going to have gloves and masks and I am going to have the six feet,”  Radnay explains.

“When a buyer walks in what do they feel? They feel protected too.  It’s a win-win situation,” she adds.

The National Association of Realtors recommends that all potential buyers be required to either wash hands or use alcohol-based sanitizers when entering a house.  Clients should also remove shoes or cover theirs with booties.

