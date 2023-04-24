CHICAGO (WGN) — You can’t get much closer to the Friendly Confines than 1110 W. Addison Street, a home that has been owned by one family for more than 60 years.

Now, that home in the shadow of Wrigley Field is up for sale.

The old real estate adage “location, location, location” certainly applies with the listing price for this 130-year-old, 3,000-square-feet home cracking the $1 million mark.

It’s nearly at the intersection of Addison and Clark with the front door located 305 feet from the Wrigley Field marquee — less than the distance of running the bases.

“Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St.,” the listing states.

This classic Chicago two-flat has a main-floor unit with three bedrooms and one bathroom, and a second-floor unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with a full basement and five off-street parking spaces, which have regularly been rented out to event attendees.

Nexstar’s WGN featured the property and its owners in a 2018 story. At the time, Dolores Wilson had lived there since the 1960s and her own 30s. It’s where she raised her family, became a widow, and always cheered on her Chicago Cubs. She said many had approached her over the years to inquire about buying the property, but she never even considered selling.

Sadly, listing agent Leeann Bluske has confirmed to WGN that Wilson has since passed away and her daughter has moved out of her lifelong home.

The property is being sold as-is for $1.1 Million and is advertised as a “great investment” and an “unbeatable lot.” The asking price has already dropped $100,000 since hitting the market.

Listing agent: Leeann Bluske

Photos provided courtesy of ConsumerEquity LLC.