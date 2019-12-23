Holiday tips: Rules for regifting

(NBC News) With all the gift giving that’s going on right now, there most certainly will be some awkward moments when you don’t like what you’ve been given, and you’ve to figure out what to do with it.

The most popular option: regifting.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with regifting as long as you follow the proper protocol,” says Melanie Berliet of lifestyle website TheSpruce.com.

She suggests following three three simple rules when regifting.

“You, first and foremost, want to remember the original gifter to avoid re-gifting something to them,” she says.

To help insure that doesn’t happen, follow Rule Number 2.

“You want to re-gift outside of your tribe or friend group, to again avoid an awkward situation,” Berliet says.

Then rule Number Three: don’t regift perishable items like food or anything you find tacky, offensive or just plain cheap.

To read more on regifting, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.