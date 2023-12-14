DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The time for overspending on holiday gifts is here. While this may hurt your wallets in the meantime, there are signs of economic improvement for 2024.

One sign is that the Federal Reserve announced yesterday that it will be holding its key interest rate steady once again. This will range from 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, which is where it’s been since July.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a statement saying that the consumer price index increased by 0.1 percent in November. While this is a slight increase it’s gradually slowing down due to declining gas and energy prices from throughout the year.