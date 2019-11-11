Holiday shopping: Facing fewer days

(NBC News) The holiday shopping season is a bit shorter this year.

There are only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, six fewer than last year.

Online shopping is expected to be a bit more rushed this year as well, with even more people relying on their phones.

“We’ve seen the number of folks that are making a purchase on their phone go from 41% to 70% in the last five years, so it has become the most predominant way folks are buying,” says Deloitte’s Rod Sides.

Experts say getting an early start has more than one benefit.

“One advantage that people might have if they start shopping earlier is they are going to be able to spread out their budget,” says RetailMeNot.com’s Sara Skirboll.

