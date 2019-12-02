Holiday shipping deadlines for gift delivery

(NBC) – American shoppers need to take note that there are some deadlines to be met if you want a gift to be delivered with the maximum amount of holiday cheer.

Delivery services all promise to do the best they can around the holidays.

“The explosive growth of e-commerce has shifted shopping patterns. It’s our peak season, it’s peak shopping season – therefore it’s peak shipping season,” says Bonny Harrison with FedEx.

Philip Bogenberger with USPS said, “We’re making sure we have appropriate staffing and we will be ready to deliver everybody’s packages and holiday cards.”

But delivering on time is still dependent upon how early you ship, so here are the deadlines to keep in mind over the next 3 weeks.

For standard shipping, the deadlines are December 13 for UPS, the 14 for the postal service, 16 for FedEx.

For priority shipping, both FedEx and UPS want your boxes or packages by December 19 and 20, and the 20 and 21 for the postal service.

And for the fastest of all deliveries, the overnight shipping. All three want your shipment in hand by no later than December 23.

Of course, there’s a way to avoid shipping deadlines.

“The earlier you mail your packages, is always better,” said Bogenberger.

They also suggest professional packaging.

“They can take care of and it helps to ensure that the package arrives in good condition,” said Harrison.

This way, the holidays deliver in good condition, too.

