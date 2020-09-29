Holiday sales arrive early

(NBC News) With Halloween still weeks away, retailers are ready to push out holiday sales earlier than ever.

Stores usually roll out enticing pricing in November, but are desperate to kick-start the season and get people buying early, both in-store and online. “We expect e-commerce to be a 25 to 35 percent year over year, which is incredible,” says Deloitte’s Rod Sides.

Deloitte says 75 percent of consumers plan on shopping exclusively online this season with a whopping 90 percent saying they will avoid traditional in-store doorbusters this year.

“A lot of it is about convenience,” Sides says. “A lot of is about safety.”

Regardless of where they are shopping, people will be spending. Experts say if you are shopping online, do it early because the extra demand may increase shipping times.