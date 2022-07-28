HAZARD, Ky. (WDTN) — We saw it in St. Louis, Missouri, earlier this week, now historic flooding has hit parts of Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency earlier this morning and activated the Kentucky National Guard due to heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The rain picked up in intensity Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as torrential downpours trained over the same areas, causing rapidly rising water. In some areas, close to 10 inches of rain fell.

The Lexington National Weather Service called it a particularly dangerous situation, and issued several Flash Flood Emergencies. Flooded roads, landslides and demolished homes have been reported.

Footage by AshleyJo Campbell shows fast-flowing water on a residential street in Hazard in Perry County. Another clip shows water levels on a section of the North Fork Kentucky River.

“So many people lost everything,” Campbell told Storyful. “Worst I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here all my 35 years,” she said.

The US National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in multiple counties across east and southeast Kentucky.

Residents of Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry counties were warned to move to higher ground. The weather service described the situation as “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.”

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday morning. The region received up to five inches of rain in the span of a few hours, according to the NWS.

Meteorologists called the flood emergencies a “very dangerous situation” and advised residents to seek shelter on higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

This footage by Christy Casolari shows the flooding along Highway 119 near Eolia and Whitesburg, she said.